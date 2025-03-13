UP Police final results 2025 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the final result of the UP Police Constable Recruitment examination on the official website. UP Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024 in 10 shifts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

About the exam:

UP Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024 in 10 shifts. A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for the recruitment drive conducted for 60,244 UP Police Constable vacancies.

1,74,317 candidates were shortlisted based on their performance in the written test and were called for the document verification rounds held from February 10 to February 27, 2025.

Along with the results, the board released the names, roll numbers and other details of candidates. Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

Steps to follow to check UP Police final results 2025:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link to check the results

Enter your details to log in and submit it.

Check your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

