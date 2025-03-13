UP Police Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPRBPB) has announced the final result of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check the result at uppbpb.gov.in. Along with the result, the board has also announced category-wise cut-off marks. Direct link to check UP Police Constable result 2025...Read More

The board conducted this recruitment drive for 60,244 UP Police Constable vacancies. A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for the recruitment drive and the written test was held on August 23,24,25,30 and 31 in 10 shifts.

Based on their performance in the written test, the board shortlisted 1,74,317 candidates for the physical test and document verification rounds.

Candidates can check their final results on the official website using registration number and date of birth.

The final result is subject to medical examination and verification of educational qualifications, verification of character and documents related to reservation, the board said.

