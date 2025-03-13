UP Police Result 2025 Live: UPPRPB Constable final results, cut-offs out at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPRBPB) has announced the final result of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check the result at uppbpb.gov.in. Along with the result, the board has also announced category-wise cut-off marks.
The board conducted this recruitment drive for 60,244 UP Police Constable vacancies. A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for the recruitment drive and the written test was held on August 23,24,25,30 and 31 in 10 shifts.
Based on their performance in the written test, the board shortlisted 1,74,317 candidates for the physical test and document verification rounds.
Candidates can check their final results on the official website using registration number and date of birth.
The final result is subject to medical examination and verification of educational qualifications, verification of character and documents related to reservation, the board said.
Direct link to check results
Number of candidates
Login details required to check individual results
Candidates need to use the following login details to check the UP Police Constable result-
- Registration number
- Date of birth.
How to check results
- Go to uppbpb.gov.in
- Open the Constable final result link given on the home page
- Open the link that reads 'Login and view Your Results'
- Enter your login details and submit
- Check and download the result.
UPPRPB Constable result published in 6 different lists
The UPPRPB has published the Constable final results in six different lists-
List 1: Consolidated (Overall) list of selected candidates (in ascending order of registration number)
List 2: List of overall candidates selected in open category (in order of merit)
List 3: List of overall candidates selected in the EWS category (in order of merit)
List 4: List of overall candidates selected in the OBC Category (in order of merit)
List 5: List of overall candidates selected in the SC Category (in order of merit)
List 6: List of overall candidates selected in the ST Category (in order of merit)
UPPRPB Constable Cut-off marks
Candidates can check the UPPRPB Constable cut-off marks here.
Direct link
Here is the direct link to check the UP Police Constable final result 2025
