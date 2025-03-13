UP Police final results 2025 released at uppbpb.gov.in, check direct link, cut off and more

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has declared final result of UP Police Constable Recruitment examination on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check and download their results through the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable results 2025 live updates UP Police final results 2025 are out, check via direct link,. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the results, the board has released the names, roll numbers and other details of candidates. A total of 48,17,441 candidates applied for the recruitment drive conducted for 60,244 UP Police Constable vacancies.

Following is the category-wise cut-off of candidates:

Unreserved Category - 225.75926

EWS-209.26396

OBC-216.58607

SC-196.17614

ST-170.03020

Notably, the UP Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024 held in 10 shifts.

Based on the performance in the written test, the UP Board had shortlisted 1,74,317 candidates for the physical test and document verification rounds held from February 10 to February 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, a list of qualifying candidates in for different categories has also been prepared keeping in view the reservation policy.

Candidates can check the category-wise lists through this direct link

How to check UP Board Police Constable results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to check the results Enter your details to log in and submit it. Check your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.