SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How, where to check results, scorecard when out

SSC GD Constable Result News 2025
Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The written examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.
The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Pay Level -1 (₹18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level – 3 (₹21,700/- to ₹69,100/-) for all other posts.
Final results along with Force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and preference of Forces opted by them in the Online Application Form subject to their qualifying Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of the Examination.
Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and Sepoy in NCB will be filled up on an All-India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled up as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs
Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) and Document Verification (DV) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.
The written exam was held on - 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 25th February, 2025
ssc.gov.in
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Constable GD link.
4. Again a new page will open.
5. The PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the result.
BSF: 15654 vacancies
CISF: 7145 vacancies
CRPF: 11541 vacancies
SSB: 819 vacancies
ITBP: 3017 vacancies
AR: 1248 vacancies
SSF: 35 vacancies
NCB: 22 vacancies
The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.
The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies.
