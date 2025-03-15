Edit Profile
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How, where to check results, scorecard when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 15, 2025 1:56 PM IST
    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Constable GD results not released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

    The written examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2025 1:56 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Check pay scale

    Pay Level -1 ( 18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level – 3 ( 21,700/- to 69,100/-) for all other posts.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:48 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: About final result

    Final results along with Force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and preference of Forces opted by them in the Online Application Form subject to their qualifying Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of the Examination.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:41 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Where will vacancies be filled?

    Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and Sepoy in NCB will be filled up on an AllIndia basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled up as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs

    Mar 15, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: CAPF will conduct PET/PST

    Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) and Document Verification (DV) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:31 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: When was exam held?

    The written exam was held on - 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 25th February, 2025

    Mar 15, 2025 1:28 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Website to check

    ssc.gov.in

    Mar 15, 2025 1:24 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How to check

    1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    2. Click on result link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Constable GD link.

    4. Again a new page will open.

    5. The PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the result.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:21 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Vacancy breakups

    BSF: 15654 vacancies

    CISF: 7145 vacancies

    CRPF: 11541 vacancies

    SSB: 819 vacancies

    ITBP: 3017 vacancies

    AR: 1248 vacancies

    SSF: 35 vacancies

    NCB: 22 vacancies

    Mar 15, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Selection criteria stages

    The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:17 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:15 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Provisional answer key out on March 4

    The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Exam held in 13 regional languages

    The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:11 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Duration of the exam

    The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:09 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Exam dates

    The written examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Where to check Constable GD results when announced?

    When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Mar 15, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Result not out yet

    The Staff Selection Commission Constable GD results have not been announced yet.

    SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How, where to check results, scorecard when out
