SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How, where to check results, scorecard when out

SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: How, where to check scorecard when out

SSC GD Constable Result News 2025 Live: Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2025. When announced, all those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination - 2025 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

The written examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is for 39,481 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.