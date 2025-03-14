Telangana State Public Service Commission has declared TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for group 3 written examination can check the results through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live Updates TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 declared at tspsc.gov.in, here's how to check(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The result, scorecard and other details can be checked on the official website. All appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of TSPSC.

2. Click on TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link to check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025

After Publication of results, the marks list (total marks) of the successful candidates will be displayed on the Commission’s Website.

TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2025. The exam was held in three shifts- the first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift took place on November 18, 2024.

The first and second papers were held on November 17 in the first and second shifts, and paper 3 was held on November 18, 2025, in the first shift. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

Also Read: UCEED 2025 counselling begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to apply