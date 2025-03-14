TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Telangana Group III results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Telangana Public Service Commission will declare TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on March 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for group 3 written examination can check the results through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. The commission conducted the group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, in three shifts. The first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift took place on November 18, 2024. The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts of Telangana....Read More

On day 1, the first paper was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second paper was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appeared for the paper 3 examination from 10 am to 12:30 pm on November 18.

The provisional answer key was released on January 8, 2025. The objection window was closed on January 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.