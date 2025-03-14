TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Telangana Group III results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Telangana Public Service Commission will declare TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on March 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for group 3 written examination can check the results through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. The commission conducted the group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, in three shifts. The first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift took place on November 18, 2024. The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts of Telangana....Read More
On day 1, the first paper was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second paper was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appeared for the paper 3 examination from 10 am to 12:30 pm on November 18.
The provisional answer key was released on January 8, 2025. The objection window was closed on January 12, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Result time not available
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The declaration of TSPSC Group III results will be done on March 14, 2025. The time of announcement of results have not been shared by the Commission yet.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Such candidates to not get Memorandum of marks
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Rejected, Invalid, disqualified, ineligible candidates will not be issued any Memorandum of Marks and fees paid by such candidates, if any, will be forfeited to Government account, without any correspondence in this regard.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: When can candidates get Memorandum of Marks?
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Memorandum of Marks can be obtained after one month from the date of declaration of selection list in TSPSC website on payment of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) through IPO/DD in favour of the Secretary, T.S. Public Service Commission, Hyderabad, for a period of Three Months only.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Marks list to be out after result declaration
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: After Publication of results, the marks list (total marks) of the successful candidates will be displayed on the Commission’s Website.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: About marks of deleted questions
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The marks for the deleted questions, if any, will be awarded to each candidate proportionately based on his performance on the remaining questions and the marks would be considered upto 3rd decimal figure, to determine the merit of the candidates.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: How many candidates appeared for the exam?
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: According to official information, 5,36,400 candidates applied for the exam. Of them, 273847 attended paper 1, marking an attendance of 51.1 per cent.
A total of 272173, or 50.7 per cent of the registered candidates, appeared for the paper 2 exam.
As many as 69483 (50.24 per cent) candidates appeared for the third paper.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Official website to check
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: tspsc.gov.in
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Official notice on result declaration
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of TSPSC.
Click on TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Registration dates here
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The registration process started on January 24, 2023, and ended on February 23, 2023.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: About provisional answer key
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The provisional answer key was released on January 8, 2025, and the objection window closed on January 12, 2025.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Exam held at 1401 centres
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts of Telangana.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Exam shift details here
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift took place on November 18, 2024. On day 1, the first paper was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second paper was held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appeared for the paper 3 examination from 10 am to 12:30 pm on November 18.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: The commission conducted the group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, in three shifts.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for group 3 written examination can check the results through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live: Date and time
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Date: March 14, 2025
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Time: Unknown