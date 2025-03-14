UCEED 2025 counselling begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has commenced the counselling for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2025) on its official website. Many institutes also recognize the UCEED Score Card for admission to their BDes programs.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to apply for the counselling can visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

About the exam:

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) is the entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many institutes also recognize the UCEED Score Card for admission to their BDes programs.

Direct Link to apply for UCEED 2025 counselling

The results of the UCEED 2025 examination were released on March 7, 2025. As per the official website, the counselling for application to BDes Programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur (Participating Institutes) will commence from March 14, 2025, and close on March 31, 2025 (Monday), 17:00 Hrs.

The online registration for UCEED 2025 began on October 1, 2024, and the admit cards were released for candidates on January 3, 2025. The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Also Read: CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window closes today, what's next for candidates

Age limit:

The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category.

Application Fee Details:

The BDes admission application counselling processing fee for applicants of all categories and genders is ₹4000 (Rupees Four Thousand only). This fee is non-refundable and nontransferable, mentioned the official website.

Also Read: NITTT March Admit Card 2025 released at nittt.nta.ac.in, download link here

For more information, visit the official website.