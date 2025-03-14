CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window closes today, what's next for candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to challenge the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on March 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to challenge the answer key can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to challenge the answer key can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

About the exam:

The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on February 28, March 1 and 2, 2025, in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates.

Direct Link for CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key challenge 2024

Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The processing fee payment should be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

What's next for candidates:

According to the NTA, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. In case the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

“Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA said.

