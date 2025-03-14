RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: Assistant Loco Pilot mock test link released, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link. The mock test link for Assistant Loco Pilot computer based test 2 is available to all candidates on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: Assistant Loco Pilot mock test link released, link here(Rajkumar)

RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025. The CBT 2 exam will comprise of two parts- Part A and B. The exam duration is for 2 hours and 30 minutes and the total questions asked is 175. Part A will have 100 questions and time duration is 90 minutes and Part B will have 75 questions and time duration is 60 minutes. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

NEET MDS 2025: Correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in, make changes till March 17

For part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is UR and EWS: 40%, OBC: 30%, SC: 30% and ST: 25%. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespective of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.

The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025. The link to download the city intimation slip is available on the website.

Those candidates who have passed CBT 1 is eligible to appear for CBT 2. The shortlisted candidates can appear for CBT 2 mock test by following the steps given below.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: How to appear for mock test

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your mock test will be displayed.

5. Appear for the mock test and once done, click on submit.

RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip out at regional websites, check details

RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.