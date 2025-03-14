NEET MDS 2025: Correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in, make changes till March 17

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open NEET MDS 2025 correction window on March 14, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS for Admission to MDS Courses can make changes in the application form through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2025: Correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in

The correction window will close on March 17, 2025. Any information/documents can be edited except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the window. The last submitted information will be saved in records.

As per the information bulletin, no new application can be registered or payment can be made during edit window. However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

NEET MDS 2025: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET MDS 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Pay the fee if needed and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final edit window will open on March 27 and will close on March 31, 2025. The NEET MDS 2025 admit card will be issued on April 15 and examination will be held on April 19, 2025.

NEET-MDS 2025 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of 2025 admission session.