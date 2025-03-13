AP ICET 2025: Registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ICET 2025 on March 13, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ICET 2025: Registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply

The last date to apply is April 9, 2025. The correction window will open on April 29 and will close on April 30, 2025.

The AP ICET hall ticket will be available for download from May 2, 2025 onwards and the examination will be held on May 7, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For Section-B, Examination will be held only in English medium, whereas for Section A & Section C, the examination will be held in both English and Telugu mediums.

AP ICET 2025: How to register

To apply for AP ICET, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP ICET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee to apply for this examination is ₹650/- for OC, ₹600/- for BC and ₹550/- for SC/ST category candidates.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conduct Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET-2025) on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) offered by various university constituent and affiliated colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.