AP ICET 2025: Registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 13, 2025 05:27 PM IST

AP ICET 2025 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP ICET 2025 on March 13, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2025: Registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to apply
The last date to apply is April 9, 2025. The correction window will open on April 29 and will close on April 30, 2025.

The AP ICET hall ticket will be available for download from May 2, 2025 onwards and the examination will be held on May 7, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For Section-B, Examination will be held only in English medium, whereas for Section A & Section C, the examination will be held in both English and Telugu mediums.

Direct link to apply for AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025: How to register

To apply for AP ICET, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP ICET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP CET 2025: APSCHE releases AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, ECET, PGCET and other CET exam dates, check here

The registration fee to apply for this examination is 650/- for OC, 600/- for BC and 550/- for SC/ST category candidates.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conduct Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET-2025) on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) offered by various university constituent and affiliated colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.

Information Bulletin Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
