AP EAPCET 2025: EAMCET registration begins tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, schedule here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin AP EAPCET 2025 registration on March 15, 2025. The registration link for AP EAMCET will be available to candidates on the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2025: EAMCET registration begins tomorrow, schedule here

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online applications is April 24, 2025. The last date of submission with late fee of ₹1000 is May 1, last date with late fee of ₹2000/- is May 7, 2025.

The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2025. The hall tickets can be downloaded from May 12, 2025 onwards. The AP EAPCET examination will be held on May 19 and 20, 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and from May 21 to May 27 for Engineering courses.

For the engineering course, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry. All questions are objective (multiple-choice) only, and each carries one mark.

For Agriculture and Pharmacy course, the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy course provisional answer key will be released on May 21 and Engineer course provisional answer key will be released on May 28, 2025. The objection window for A&P will close on May 25 and engineering course will close on June 1, 2025.

AP EAPCET 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.