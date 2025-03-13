AP EAMCET 2025: Registration begins on March 15 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's how to apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin the AP EAMCET 2025 registration process on March 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 can find the link through the offiical webiste of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2025: Registration begins on March 15, here's how to apply

The last date to apply for the entrance examination without late fee is April 24, 2025.

The AP EAPCET examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on May 19 and 20, 2025 and Engineering will be held on May 21 to May 27, 2025.

For the engineering course, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry. All questions are objective (multiple-choice) only, and each carries one mark.

For Agriculture and Pharmacy course, the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

AP EAMCET 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission into the First Year of Professional Courses i.e (i) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), (ii) B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc & (iii) B. Pharmacy, Pharm. D, B.Sc.(CA&BM), ii) B.Pharm / B.Tech.(Bio-Technology) (Bi.P.C.) iii) Pharm-D(Bi.P.C) & B.Sc(Nursing)(Bi.P.C.). For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.