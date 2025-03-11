RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip out at regional websites, check details

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released the city intimation slips for the second Computer Based Test (CBT 2) on the official regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination need to check the regional websites where they have registered to download the city intimation slips. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Candidates who have registered for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination need to check the regional websites where they have registered to download the city intimation slips.

“ SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications. Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get their application registration number using their credentials. They can also use forget password link given in the login page to retrieve their password. Helpdesk link is also made available with the City Intimation Link,” mentioned the official notice.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

As per the official notification, RRB ALP CBT 2 will be held on March 19 and 20. In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. 9513631459 can be used by candidates.

