Join Indian Army 2025: Registration for NCC Special Entry Scheme ends on March 15, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has will close the registration process for NCC Special Entry Scheme on March 15, 2025. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the recruitment process can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Join Indian Army 2025: Registration for NCC Special Entry ends on March 15

Vacancy Details

1. NCC Men: 70 posts

2. NCC Women: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

For National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2025 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 2000 and not later than 01 Jul 2006 both dates inclusive).

Probation Period

An officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications. The centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Only shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB at selection centres.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on Officer Entry Application/Login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on register.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No changes to details submitted in online application can be made after closure of application. No representation in this regard shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.