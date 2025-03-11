Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Join Indian Army 2025: Registration for NCC Special Entry Scheme ends on March 15, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 11, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Indian Army will close the registration process for NCC Special Entry Scheme on March 15. Check details here. 

Indian Army has will close the registration process for NCC Special Entry Scheme on March 15, 2025. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the recruitment process can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Join Indian Army 2025: Registration for NCC Special Entry ends on March 15
Join Indian Army 2025: Registration for NCC Special Entry ends on March 15

Vacancy Details

1. NCC Men: 70 posts

2. NCC Women: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

For National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2025 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 2000 and not later than 01 Jul 2006 both dates inclusive).

SSC Steno 2024 tentative vacancies announced at ssc.gov.in, check details here

Probation Period

An officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications. The centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Only shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB at selection centres.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 19,838 posts out, registration begins on March 18

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on Officer Entry Application/Login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on register.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No changes to details submitted in online application can be made after closure of application. No representation in this regard shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.

Detailed Notification Here 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On