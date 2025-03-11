CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 notification for 19,838 posts out, registration begins on March 18

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the recruitment notification for 19,838 vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police. The online registration process will start on March 18. CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 registration starts on March 18(Official website, screenshot )

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

The application deadline is April 18.

Candidates need to pass the Class 12 or Intermediate examination or have Maulvi qualification by the Bihar Mararsa board or Shastri/Acharya qualification (with English) or its equivalent qualification on April 18, 2025.

The recruitment process consists of two stages. In the first stage, the board will hold a written examination for 100 marks. In this exam, candidates have to attempt 100 objective-type questions within two hours. Each question in the written examination will carry one mark.

In the second stage, candidates will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For this round, the board will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies in the order of merit.

For more details, candidates can check the advertisement here.

Here is the direct link to apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 when the process begins

How to apply for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 when the window opens?

Go to the board's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Open the ‘Apply Online for the Post of Constables for Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police’ link. Complete the registration process. Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form and save a copy of the final page.

For more details, candidates can check the CSBC official website.