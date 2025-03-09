Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission out at secondary.biharboardonline.com

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2025 11:19 AM IST

BSEB SAV Result 2025: Candidates/parents can check the BSEB SAV result 2025 on the official website of the Bihar board, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB SAV Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced entrance test results for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission announced(Official website, screenshot )
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission announced(Official website, screenshot )

Candidates/parents can check the BSEB SAV result 2025 on the official website of the Bihar board, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Direct links to check merit lists are given below.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Class 6 merit list for boys

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Class 6 merit list for girls

Names of 120 students – 60 boys and 60 girls – are mentioned in the two merit list. These students will have to appear for the medical examination round in the next stage of the admission process.

The entrance examination was held on October 18 in a single shift. The duration of the test was 2 hours and 30 minutes, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The provisional answer key was released in October.

How to check BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 result

  1. Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  2. Open the Class 6 entrance test merit list link for boys/girls, as required.
  3. Download the PDF.
  4. Check the result using name, roll number, mother's name and/or father's name.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 6 students in Top 10 list from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

The residential school was established in 2010 in an attempt to fill the void created by the bifurcation of the state into Bihar and Jharkhand after which two prestigious residential schools of the state – Indira Gandhi Residential School Hazaribag for girls and the Netarhat Awasiya Vidyalaya for Boys – went to Jharkhand.

The school, which hosts students from Classes 6 to 12, is funded by the Bihar government and affiliated with the BSEB.

For more information about the exam result, students and parents can check the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On