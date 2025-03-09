BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission out at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB SAV Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced entrance test results for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission. BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission announced(Official website, screenshot )

Candidates/parents can check the BSEB SAV result 2025 on the official website of the Bihar board, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Direct links to check merit lists are given below.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Class 6 merit list for boys

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Class 6 merit list for girls

Names of 120 students – 60 boys and 60 girls – are mentioned in the two merit list. These students will have to appear for the medical examination round in the next stage of the admission process.

The entrance examination was held on October 18 in a single shift. The duration of the test was 2 hours and 30 minutes, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The provisional answer key was released in October.

How to check BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 result

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com. Open the Class 6 entrance test merit list link for boys/girls, as required. Download the PDF. Check the result using name, roll number, mother's name and/or father's name.

The residential school was established in 2010 in an attempt to fill the void created by the bifurcation of the state into Bihar and Jharkhand after which two prestigious residential schools of the state – Indira Gandhi Residential School Hazaribag for girls and the Netarhat Awasiya Vidyalaya for Boys – went to Jharkhand.

The school, which hosts students from Classes 6 to 12, is funded by the Bihar government and affiliated with the BSEB.

For more information about the exam result, students and parents can check the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB.