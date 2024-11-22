CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link and important instructions

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released admit cards for the Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates can download the Bihar Police Constable PET admit card from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. Check the direct link and other details below. CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card released at csbc.bihar.gov.in(Official website screenshot)

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card direct link

The Bihar Police Constable written examination for 21,391 vacancies was held between August 7 and 28. A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the Bihar Police Constable written examination. Of them, 1,06,955 have qualified and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.

Here are some important instructions mentioned in the admit card notification-

The date, time and venue for physical tests will be mentioned on admit cards.

Candidates who cannot download their admit cards from the official website can visit the board's office on December 5 and 6 between 10 am and 5 pm to collect a duplicate copy of the document.

The admit card will not be sent via post.

The physical efficiency test will include running, high jump and shot put. The height and chest of male candidates will be measured as per the standards mentioned in the exam notification.

Documents will also be verified on the PET exam day. Candidates will not get another opportunity to get their documents verified.

Documents required on the PET exam day are: Admit card, valid photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, etc. with photograph), date of birth certificate (matric/equivalent certificate and marks sheet), intermediate or equivalent certificate and marks sheet, caste certificate and other certificates as mentioned in the notification, if applicable.

Candidates are required to bring the original copies of their documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.

Before the physical test, candidates will have to declare that they are physically and mentally fit and do not take any stimulant/narcotic/banned drugs. Female candidates have to declare they are not pregnant.

For further updates, candidates can visit the official website of the board.