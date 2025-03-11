SAT: What has changed and how to prepare for success

With yet another application season coming to a close, schools and counsellors across the globe are preparing the next batch of students for the upcoming college application cycle. While academic grades still make it to the top of the evaluation checklist, standardised testing has returned to the application file. More and more universities are now looking at SAT scores, pre-COVID style! Composed of two sections - math and evidence-based reading and writing, the test is scored out of 800 on each section. With the shift from a traditional pen-paper format, the digital version of SAT can be a worthwhile endeavour while preparing for the top university admits. While the SAT test format has been modified to suit current educational trends, the digital SAT brings its own set of benefits and challenges. (Representative image) (File)

While the test format has been modified to suit current educational trends, the digital SAT brings its own set of benefits and challenges. In this edition, we will look at three aspects –

What has changed:

Now that the test duration is approximately two hours long, it is designed to reduce student stress and improve the testing experience among high school students. Students now take the test on a computer, either provided at the testing centre or, in some cases, using their own devices. With quicker score reporting, results are now available in just a few days. The adaptive nature of the test aims to provide a more accurate assessment of a student's abilities.

Strategies to prepare:

● Familiarity with the digital set-up: As we say, preparation is key. Getting used to the digital testing environment is imperative.

● Practice always helps: Practicing on a device well ahead of time lets students get comfortable with the digital interface. Most students realised that taking a full-length test helped them identify potential areas of improvement and decision-making while choosing responses.

● Accuracy over speed: It is essential to work towards accuracy of responses. Students should focus on answering the questions they know first and avoid second-guessing too much.

● The time management basics: Aiming to finish each section within time will give each question the attention it deserves. Practice in a timed scenario to create an exam mock-up. Apart from other math content, it is observed that concepts like algebra, data analysis and problem-solving tend to take up more time. Similarly, students can gain an added advantage in the reading and writing section by regularly reading passages to develop analytical skills.

● Using tech tools: While the embedded graphing calculator is a great tool, it is essential to be comfortable with its functions. Using the tool, one should practice graphing equations, plotting points, and solving complex math problems.

● Feedback matters: Feedback is important for improving each practice's score. The personalised report can be reviewed for insights into which areas need improvement.

Significance on college admissions:

Many colleges have reinstated the SAT score submission, while many still remain test-optional. While the SAT is just one piece of the puzzle, a good SAT score, along with high academic scores, can indicate readiness for academic rigour in college. Colleges also use SAT scores to evaluate merit-based scholarships. The new SAT places a heavier emphasis on problem-solving, critical thinking, and reading comprehension. Colleges may look for scores that reflect these strengths, as they align with the skills students need to succeed in college-level work.

So, if you are applying to a test-optional school, it is essential to check if the scores are within their range. If it is not, it is better to avoid sending the score. If you are applying to a highly selective school with a strong SAT score, it is equally important to remember that colleges will weigh high school grades and extracurricular activities while evaluating students.

Visit www.collegeboard.org to register for the SAT exam. If you have any learning difficulties and need accommodations, reach out to your SAT coordinator and place a request for SSD accommodations soon. More preparation material is available on the Bluebook testing tool.

Wishing all high school students a rewarding SAT experience.

(Author Praseeja Nambiar is IB Career-related Programme Coordinator, College Counsellor, Stonehill International School. Views are personal.)