National Testing Agency, NTA has released NITTT March Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training examination can download the admit card through the official website of NTA NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in. NITTT March Admit Card 2025 released at nittt.nta.ac.in, download link here

The examination will be held on March 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2025. The NITTT examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: Assistant Loco Pilot mock test link released, direct link here

Exam will be held in the online (internet based) mode on PCs or laptops only. Candidates are required to make their own arrangements for PCs/laptops for appearing in the exam. Candidates are required to log in atleast 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. This log in time will also be indicated in the Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without Admit Card and valid ID proof.

NEET MDS 2025: Correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in, make changes till March 17

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Date, timing and discipline as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the Test, on the Date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card.

NITTT March Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on NITTT March Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the NTA Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm or write to NTA at nittt@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NITTT.