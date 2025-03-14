Menu Explore
TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2024 results out at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 14, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Officials also gave out the roll numbers of candidates whose results were withheld due to pending receipt and acceptance of certain documents, etc.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the result of the COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION (GROUP I-B SERVICE) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the official website, the result of the post of assistant commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Administration) Service included in the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group I-B Service) has been released.

Direct Link to check TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination 2024 results

“ The list of Register Number of candidates selected provisionally for appointment by direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments(Administration) Service included in Combined Civil Services Examination (Group I-B Service) (Notification No.05/2024) for which an interview was held on 06.03.2025 FN is furnished,” mentioned the official website.

Officials also gave out the roll numbers of candidates whose results were withheld due to pending receipt and acceptance of certain documents, etc.

The Prelims examination was held on 12/07/2024 and the mains examination were held from 3/12/2024 to 6/12/2024.

For more information, visit the official website.

