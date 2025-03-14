UGC calls for applications from HEIs for approval to offer programmes under ODL, details inside

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in an official notification, called for applications from interested and eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for the academic year 2025-26. The online application window has opened for applications and will close on April 3, 2025. (FILE PHOTO)

Applications are invited for the academic year 2025-26, with the academic session beginning July-August- 2025, and onwards.

The online application window has opened for applications and will close on April 3, 2025. The Hard Copy Submission Deadline for the original affidavit & annexures can be submitted till April 15, 2025.

“ The application submission window is open throughout the year at https://deb.uec.ac. in for HEIs entitled to offer online programmes and Category-l HEIs to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. The mere submission of an application should not be considered as a grant of approval, and that all applications shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations. 2020 and its amendments,” mentioned the official website.

