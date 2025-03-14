Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UGC calls for applications from HEIs for approval to offer programmes under ODL, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 14, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Applications are invited for the academic year 2025-26, with the academic session beginning July-August- 2025, and onwards.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in an official notification, called for applications from interested and eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for the academic year 2025-26.

The online application window has opened for applications and will close on April 3, 2025. (FILE PHOTO)
The online application window has opened for applications and will close on April 3, 2025. (FILE PHOTO)

Applications are invited for the academic year 2025-26, with the academic session beginning July-August- 2025, and onwards.

Also Read: CSIR UGC NET 2024 answer key objection window closes today, what's next for candidates

The online application window has opened for applications and will close on April 3, 2025. The Hard Copy Submission Deadline for the original affidavit & annexures can be submitted till April 15, 2025.

“ The application submission window is open throughout the year at https://deb.uec.ac. in for HEIs entitled to offer online programmes and Category-l HEIs to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. The mere submission of an application should not be considered as a grant of approval, and that all applications shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations. 2020 and its amendments,” mentioned the official website.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UCEED 2025 counselling begins at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On