SSC MTS 2024 final result out at ssc.gov.in, 11518 qualify for Multi-Tasking Staff, Havaldar posts

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) final result at ssc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 11,518 candidates for appointment, of whom 8,079 are for the MTS post and 3,439 are for the Havaldar post.

SSC conducted the computer-based examination (CBE) for MTS and Havaldar posts from September 30 to November 14 at test centres across the country. The result was announced on January 21, in which 27,011 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the posts. This round was held from February 5 to 12 at centres across the country.

SSC said the results of 179 candidates have been kept withheld due to suspected malpractices for further scrutiny while the result of 504 candidates have not been processed due to cancellation/debarment/rejection.

A total of 198 PwD candidates were not found suitable for the Havaldar post as per benchmark disability mentioned in the exam notification, the commission said.

It added that dossiers of the qualified candidates will be electrically compiled and shared with candidates through the e-dossier module on the official website.

If there is any discrepancy regarding selection, non-selection, allocation of posts, etc., candidates need to inform the commission within one month.

The commission will not prepare any reserve or waiting list. If vacancies remain unfilled due to non-joining of candidates, it will be carried forward to the subsequent year.

SSC said it reviewed candidates representations to the provisional answer keys and modified it to prepare the final version, wherever necessary.

“Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the commission shortly," SSC said in the result notification.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC MTS, Havaldar final result 2024.

