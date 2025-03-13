SSC CGL final result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, 18,174 candidates qualify, links to check cut-offs, merit list

SSC CGL Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. Along with the results, the commission has also announced category and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check these details at ssc.gov.in or use the links given below. SSC CGL final result 2024 announced at ssc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot )

The commission has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them. Next, they will appear for the document verification round conducted by the respective user departments.

The commission announced the SSC CGL tier 1 result on December 5, 2024 and conducted the tier 2 exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20 and 31.

SSC CGL result 2024: Tie-breaking rule

In the event of ties between two or more candidates, SSC decided the merit in the following order

Marks in paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) respectively, if applicable, followed by Marks in section 1, paper 1 of tier 2 exam, followed by Date of birth (older candidate got preference), followed by Alphabetical order of names of candidates.

The commission has kept the final results of 1,267 candidates withheld and rejected/debarred/cancelled 253 candidates.

SSC said document verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by allocated departments.

If a recommended candidate does not receive any correspondence from the allocated user department within six months, s/he must communicate immediately with the department, it added.

SSC said it will not prepare any reserve list or waiting list for SSC CGL 2024, and unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to the subsequent year(s).

Dossiers of the qualified candidates will be electronically generated and available for download through the e-dossier module on the SSC website.

The commission said representations submitted by candidates were carefully examined, and the answer key was modified wherever necessary.

It added final answer answer keys, and detailed marks of the selected/non-selected candidates would be uploaded on the website shortly.

SSC CGL 2024 final result for all posts other than JSO, SI grade 2 (list 2): Direct link

SSC CGL 2024 final result for JSO, SI grade 2 (list 1): Direct link

Check the official notification for cut-offs and other details.