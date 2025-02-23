SSC CGL 2024: Vacancies increased to 18174, option-cum-preference form released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. As per the latest information, the commission will fill 18,174 vacancies through this examination. Previously, the commission said 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ central government vacancies would be filled through CGL 2024. Candidates can check the post-wise distribution of vacancies at ssc.gov.in. The quarterly estimates on jobs will be available via the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey or AQEES, currently under way.

Check the revised vacancy list here.

SSC has also released the option-cum-preference form for CGL 2024.

The SSC CGL tier 1 result was declared on December 5, 2024. Shortlisted candidates appeared for the tier 2 exam from January 18 to 20 and on January 31, 2025.

Before the final result, candidates who appeared for the tier 2 exam must submit the option-cum-preference of posts and departments.

The window will remain open up to February 27 (5 pm) through candidate login on the commission's website.

“Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. Candidates must ensure that after filing their preference, they must submit the form by clicking the “SUBMIT” button. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” SSC said.

It added that PwBD candidates must ensure that they submit preferences for only those posts that are identified as suitable for their disabilities.

The commission has asked candidates to go through the exam notification and ensure they fulfil the required standards for the posts before submitting the preference form.

Candidates who do not submit their preferences within the stipulated time will not be considered for the final result, the commission said.

How to check SSC CGL 2024 final result when announced

Go to ssc.gov.in

Open the result tab.

Click on the exam name (CGL 2024).

Open the result PDF.

Check your result using your roll number.

Candidates should visit the commission's website regularly for updates about the exam.