SSC JE final answer key 2024 released at ssc.gov.in, download via direct link

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC Junior Engineer final answer key 2024 has been released at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

The commission informed in an official notice, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on 03.02.2025. The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the website of the Commission on 19.02.2025.”

Additionally, as per the official notice, candidates download the final answer key by using their Roll Number and Password. The final answer key can be downloaded till March 5, 2025, up to 6 PM.

“Candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper cum Response Sheet as well as scorecard, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” the SSC said.

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download the SSC JE final answer key. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the final answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.