BSEB Matric Exam 2025 Day 3: Language papers held in both shifts, details here

Bihar School Examination Board concluded BSEB Matric Exam 2025 Day 3 on February 19, 2025. The language papers were held in both shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

In the first and second shifts, Sanskrit/Arabic/Farsi/Bhojpuri exam was conducted for Hindi speakers under second Indian language and national language Hindi exam was conducted for non-Hindi speakers.

In Patna district, the examination was held at 73 exam centres.

In today's exam, February 20, a total of 11 Impersonators were caught in Nalanda district, 03 Impersonators in Supaul district and 01 Impersonator each in Madhepura and Bhagalpur districts. Thus, today a total of 16 Impersonators were caught in four districts of the state.

On February 20, 2025, the Bihar Board Class 10 board exam for the social science paper will be held. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and thesecond shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

The BSEB Matric examination will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2025. It is held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10 examination commenced with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers in both shifts and will end with Vocational Elective Subject. The examination is held for 1585868 candidates. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.