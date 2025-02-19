HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit cards, instructions out at bseh.org.in, check details here

HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2025: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has released admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 final exams, 2025. HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit cards released at bseh.org.in(Official website, screenshot )

Schools can download the admit card from bseh.org.in after logging in with their user IDs and passwords.

HBSE Haryana board Class 10, 12 admit card: School login

Students need to visit their schools to collect the printed admit card. They can not download it directly from the board's website.

Along with the admit card, the board has also shared some important instructions-

The admit card has to be printed in colour and on A-4 size paper. Before issuing the admit card, schools will paste the scanned image of candidates used during the application process and verify all the details. Students need to reach the exam venue 30 minutes in advance. The board has asked them not to laminate the admit card because it has to be signed by the student and invigilator during exams. Candidates must wear their uniforms on exam days and bring their school-issued identity card/aadhar card, etc. Electronic devices such as smart watch, mobile, calculator are banned inside the exam hall. Candidates must check the answer sheet given to them. If a page is missing or torn, inform the examiner and get it replaced.

The board recently revised date sheets for Class 10 and 12 final exams.

The HBSE Class 12 board exam will begin on February 27 with English Core and English Elective papers. The exam will be held from 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM.

Class 10 final exam will begin on February 28 with Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers.