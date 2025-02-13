BSEH revises Senior Secondary and D.El.Ed first year exam dates, check datesheet at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has revised Senior Secondary and D.El.Ed first year exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for Class 12 or D.El.Ed examination can check the revised datesheet on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. BSEH revises Senior Secondary and D.El.Ed first year exam dates, check datesheet(HT file)

As per the official notice, the exam dates for Class 12 and D.El.Ed have been revised in view of the civic elections and JEE Main Exam.

The Class 12 Board examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 29, 2025. The examination will begin with English paper and will conclude with Punjabi and Sanskrit papers. The Senior Secondary examination will be held in single shift on all days- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, as per the revised datesheet. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph.

The D.El.Ed 1st Year Re-Appear (Admission Year- 2022) Exam Feb./March-2025 will begin on March 4 and will end on March 24, 2025. The first exam will be of School Culture, Leadership and change paper and the exam will conclude with Cognition, Learning and The SocioCultural Context subject. The exam will be held in single shift- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

No amendment has been made in the date sheet of Secondary (Academic / Open School) Annual Examination-2025 and D.El.Ed. Second Year (Re-appear) Examination February / March-2025.