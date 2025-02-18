BSEB Matric Exam 2025 Day 2: Mathematics paper held for 15.85 lakh candidates, check details

Bihar School Examination Board concluded Day 2 of the BSEB Matric Exam 2025. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Mathematics paper was held on February 18, 2025, in both shifts at 1677 exam centres across the state. BSEB Matric Exam 2025 Day 2: Mathematics paper held for 15.85 lakh candidates(File photo)

The Board conducted the Class 10 Mathematics paper for 15.85 lakh candidates. The examination for the first shift was held for 7,92,987 candidates, and the second shift was held for 792881 candidates.

The examination for Patna district was held at 73 exam centres for 71669 candidates.

Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, inspected various examination centres, such as Government Boys +2 High School, Shastri Nagar, and Government Girls +2 High School, Shastri Nagar, and reviewed the examination arrangements. The magistrate and Centre Superintendent were also present during the inspection.

The Bihar Board Class 10 board exam for Day 3 will be held on February 19, 2025. The examination for the second Indian language will be held on the first and second shifts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The BSEB Matric examination will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2025. It is held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10 examination commenced with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers in both shifts and will end with Vocational Elective Subject. The examination is held for 1585868 candidates. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.