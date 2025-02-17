Menu Explore
Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025: Over 15 lakh students take Matric exam on day 1

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2025 09:27 PM IST

A total of 15,85,868 students appeared for the exam on day 1, of whom 8,18,122 are male and 7,67,746 are female candidates.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Class 10 or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started today, February 17. On the first day, students appeared for Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers in two shifts. BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2025 live updates

All students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.(Santosh Kumar)
All students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

A total of 15,85,868 students appeared for the exam on day 1, of whom 8,18,122 are female and 7,67,746 are male candidates.

The exam was held at 1,677 centres across the state and in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB Matric Exam 2025 in pics: Bihar board Class 10 exams begin

Students got 15 minutes as cool-off time (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2).

Also read: BSEB Matric exams 2025: Check entry time and other important details to remember

In a press release, BSEB said its chairman, Anand Kishore, conducted surprise inspections at various exam centres on the first day and found the exam was held in compliance with the board's directives.

Mathematics paper tomorrow

Tomorrow, on the second day of the Bihar board Class 10 final exam, students will appear for the Mathematics paper in both shifts.

Visually impaired students will appear for the Home Science paper instead of Mathes, the board said.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2025: Instructions for students

  • Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time. Candidates who come late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.
  • The board recommends that candidates reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid crowding.
  • Students must carry their admit cards. Candidates without hall tickets will be denied entry into the examination hall.
  • Electrical and communication devices such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, and smartwatches are banned inside the exam hall.

See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
