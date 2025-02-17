Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025: Over 15 lakh students take Matric exam on day 1

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025: Class 10 or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started today, February 17. On the first day, students appeared for Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers in two shifts. BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2025 live updates All students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.(Santosh Kumar)

A total of 15,85,868 students appeared for the exam on day 1, of whom 8,18,122 are female and 7,67,746 are male candidates.

The exam was held at 1,677 centres across the state and in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Students got 15 minutes as cool-off time (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2).

In a press release, BSEB said its chairman, Anand Kishore, conducted surprise inspections at various exam centres on the first day and found the exam was held in compliance with the board's directives.

Mathematics paper tomorrow

Tomorrow, on the second day of the Bihar board Class 10 final exam, students will appear for the Mathematics paper in both shifts.

Visually impaired students will appear for the Home Science paper instead of Mathes, the board said.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2025: Instructions for students