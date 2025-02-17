BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam begins today with Hindi and other papers

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 17. The BSEB or Bihar board Matric examination will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Depending on the length of the paper, the exam will last three hours or less....Read More

Students will get 15 minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

On the first day of their board exams, Class 10 students will appear for the Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2025: Instructions for candidates

Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time. For the first shift, entry will be permitted till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm. Candidates who come late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. However, the board recommends that candidates reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid crowding.

Students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will be denied entry into the examination hall.

Electrical and communication devices such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, etc. are banned inside the exam hall.

Bihar board Class 10 or Matric final examinations will end on February 25, 2025 and the results are expected by March or April. Check live updates below