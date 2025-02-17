Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam begins today with Hindi and other papers

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 17, 2025 9:25 AM IST
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: On the first day, Class 10 students will appear for the Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper.
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam from today
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam from today

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 17. The BSEB or Bihar board Matric examination will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Depending on the length of the paper, the exam will last three hours or less....Read More

    Students will get 15 minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

    On the first day of their board exams, Class 10 students will appear for the Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper.

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2025: Instructions for candidates

    Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time. For the first shift, entry will be permitted till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm. Candidates who come late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. However, the board recommends that candidates reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid crowding.

    Students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will be denied entry into the examination hall.

    Electrical and communication devices such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, etc. are banned inside the exam hall.

    Students will have fifteen minutes to cool off in each shift before they start writing their papers.

    Bihar board Class 10 or Matric final examinations will end on February 25, 2025 and the results are expected by March or April. Check live updates below

    Feb 17, 2025 9:25 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: About reporting time

    Report at the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time.

    For the first shift, students are allowed to enter the exam hall till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm.

    Students who arrive late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. To avoid crowding, the board recommends that students reach the exam venue one hour before the commencement of the exam.

    Feb 17, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Shift timings

    Shift 1: from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

    Shift 2: from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

    The first fifteen minutes of each shift are for students to cool-off.

    Feb 17, 2025 8:34 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Mother Language papers on day 1

    On the first day, students will appear for Mother Language (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu and Maithili) papers in both shifts.

    Feb 17, 2025 8:33 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam from today

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the Class 10 or Matric final examinations today, February 17.

