BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam begins today with Hindi and other papers
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin today, February 17. The BSEB or Bihar board Matric examination will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Depending on the length of the paper, the exam will last three hours or less....Read More
Students will get 15 minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.
On the first day of their board exams, Class 10 students will appear for the Mother Language (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) paper.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2025: Instructions for candidates
Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time. For the first shift, entry will be permitted till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm. Candidates who come late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. However, the board recommends that candidates reach the exam venue one hour prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid crowding.
Students must carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will be denied entry into the examination hall.
Electrical and communication devices such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, etc. are banned inside the exam hall.
Students will have fifteen minutes to cool off in each shift before they start writing their papers.
Bihar board Class 10 or Matric final examinations will end on February 25, 2025 and the results are expected by March or April. Check live updates below
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: About reporting time
Report at the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam's start time.
For the first shift, students are allowed to enter the exam hall till 9 am and for the second shift, students can enter the exam venue up to 1:30 pm.
Students who arrive late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. To avoid crowding, the board recommends that students reach the exam venue one hour before the commencement of the exam.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Shift timings
Shift 1: from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm
Shift 2: from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The first fifteen minutes of each shift are for students to cool-off.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Mother Language papers on day 1
On the first day, students will appear for Mother Language (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu and Maithili) papers in both shifts.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 final exam from today
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the Class 10 or Matric final examinations today, February 17.