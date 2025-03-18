RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card released, exam begins tomorrow- check exam pattern, guidelines here

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot Computer Based Test 2 can download the hall ticket through the official website of RRBs. RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card out, exam begins tomorrow- exam pattern, guidelines

RRB ALP CBT 2: Exam pattern

The CBT 2 for Assistant Loco Pilot will be held on March 19 and 20, 2025. It will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B. The exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes and have 175 questions. Part A will consist of 100 questions and take 90 minutes, and Part B will consist of 75 questions and take 60 minutes.

The examination will be held in English, Hindi and 12 regional languages.

There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The normalization of marks will be done for CBTs held in multiple shifts. In Part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL) and SC and 25% for ST. Only the marks scored in Part A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stage of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespetive of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part B.

RRB ALP CBT 2: Guidelines here

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines given here.

1. All appearing candidates will have to bring e-call letters to the exam centre to appear for Assistant Loco Pilot CBT 2.

2. The candidates will also have to bring valid original photo ID which can be Voter ID-Card, Aadhaar card, printout of e- Aadhaar, driving license, PAN card, passport, valid identity card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a govt. employee, school/college / university photo ID card (if still studying), etc.) to the examination hall, failing which the candidates shall NOT be allowed to appear in the examination.

NEET PG 2025 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, to be held on June 15, check further details

3. Appearing candidates will have to bring a copy of the same-coloured passport photograph uploaded in their online application during the CBT/CBAT/DV/ME.

4. Candidates will be aadhaar-linked biometrically authenticated in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or aprintout of e-verified Aadhaar.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 skill test dates released at ssc.gov.in, check here

5. Any candidate found using unfair means of any kind such as forgery, impersonation, cheating, misconduct, use or attempted use of banned items, mis-representation and suppression of facts, etc will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs and RRCs for lifetime.