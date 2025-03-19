Menu Explore
OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration closes tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2025 11:06 AM IST

OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration will conclude tomorrow at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link below.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will be closing the application window for OJEE 2025 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration window will close tomorrow, March 20, at ojee.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (Representative image)
Direct link to apply for OJEE 2025

To apply, candidates should pay an application fees. The fee for a single course form is Rs.1000, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500 will be added.

The payment should be made through online mode.

Notably, the admit cards for OJEE 2025 will be made available on the official website from April 25, 2025 onwards.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025 for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

Notably, the exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, each with four answers.

Each correct answer consists of four marks. Whereas for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

No mark will be awarded/deducted for unattempted questions.

OJEE 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for OJEE 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on OJEE 2025 registration link.

3. On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Enter your credentials to login to the account.

5. Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
