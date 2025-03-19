RRB ALP CBT 2 exam scheduled on March 19 rescheduled due to technical issues, notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards has rescheduled the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 19, 2025. The examination for Shift 1 and Shift 2 on March 19 has been rescheduled for centres where the exam could not be conducted due to unforeseen technical issues. Candidates can check the official notice on the RRBs' official website. RRB ALP CBT 2 exam scheduled on March 19 rescheduled due to technical issues(Rajkumar)

The official notice reads, “Due to unforeseen technical issues, the exam scheduled on 19.03.2025 (Shift-1 & 2) are being rescheduled for centers where exam could not be conducted. The rescheduled date for examination will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.”

The CBT 2 for Assistant Loco Pilot was scheduled to be held on March 19 and 20, 2025. The exam will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B. The exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes and have 175 questions. Part A will consist of 100 questions and take 90 minutes, and Part B will consist of 75 questions and take 60 minutes. The examination will be held in English, Hindi and 12 regional languages.

There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The normalization of marks will be done for CBTs held in multiple shifts. In Part A, the minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL) and SC and 25% for ST. Only the marks scored in Part A shall be counted for shortlisting of candidates for further stage of this recruitment process provided the candidate irrespetive of community is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part B.

The admit card for the examination was released on March 15. The hall tickets are available to candidates on the official website of RRBs. The exam city slip was released on March 11, 2025 which is available to candidates on the official website of RRBs.

Those candidates who have passed the CBT 1 examination are eligible to appear for the CBT 2 exam.

RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 20 and concluded on February 19, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.