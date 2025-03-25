SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Junior Associate prelims scores shortly, where & how to check when released
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: State Bank of India, SBI, is expected to release the Clerk Prelims result 2025 shortly. When released, candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate preliminary exam, will be able to check and download their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. ...Read More
Alternatively, the result can also be checked on sbi.co.in/web/careers.
It may be mentioned here that the SBI announced it will be conducting the SBI clerk mains exam 2025 tentatively on April 10, 2025.
The official website stated, “Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.”
Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.
The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam was held for 100 marks and spanned one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. If the answer is wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.
The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to download
The steps mentioned below can be followed to check the Junior Associate results.
1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. On the home page, click on careers link.
3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check the results and download the page.
7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
