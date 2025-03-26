CTET 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2025 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET 2025: Where, how to apply for the test when the process begins (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

CBSE usually conducts the CTET exam twice a year (CTET July and December sessions). Last year, the registration process for the CUET July exam started in March and the exam was held on July 7. The exam is held in two shifts for papers 1 and 2.

Along with the official notification, the central board will also release the information bulletin for the test. In the information bulletin, candidates will find important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.

Before applying for the test, candidates should carefully go through the details mentioned in the examination and ensure that they are eligible to appear for the examination.

After closing the application window, CBSE allows candidates to make correction in the application forms. This is followed by the release of exam city intimation slips, admit cards, conduct of the test, release of answer keys, objection window, result and final answer key declaration.

How to apply for CTET 2025 when the process begins?

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the CTET July 2025 registration link displayed on the home page. Complete the registration process to get your login details. Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the exam fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates should regularly visit the board's website for updates about the CTET examination.