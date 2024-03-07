Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CTET July 2024 registration on March 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2024 Registration Live Updates CTET July 2024 registration begins, direct link here

The last date to apply is till April 2, 2024. The last date for submission of fee is till April 2, 2024 before 11.59 pm.

The candidate’s particulars cannot be changed/edited once the examination fee has been submitted. However, the facility of corrections in the particulars (except city of examination) may be made available on the portal during the specified period, which will be notified on the website of CTET.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 19th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.

CTET July 2024 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift for Paper II will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift for Paper I will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for only Paper I or II and ₹1200/0 for both Paper I and II for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is ₹500/- for only one paper and ₹600/- for both papers. The payment should be done through Online-mode(Payment by Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking). For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.