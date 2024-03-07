CTET 2024 Registration Live: CBSE CTET July registration begins, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has started the registration process for CTET July 2024 on March 7, 2024. The last date to apply is till April 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. ...Read More

The last date to pay the examination fee is till April 2, 2024.

Direct link to apply for CTET July 2024

CTET July 2024 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024 in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift for Paper II will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift for Paper I will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

