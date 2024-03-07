Edit Profile
    News / education / competitive exams / CTET 2024 Registration Live: CBSE CTET July registration begins, direct link here
    Live

    CTET 2024 Registration Live: CBSE CTET July registration begins, direct link here

    Mar 7, 2024 7:59 PM IST
    CTET 2024 Registration Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on CBSE CTET July 2024 registration.
    Central Board of Secondary Education has started the registration process for CTET July 2024 on March 7, 2024. The last date to apply is till April 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. ...Read More

    The last date to pay the examination fee is till April 2, 2024.

    Direct link to apply for CTET July 2024 

    CTET July 2024 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024 in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift for Paper II will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift for Paper I will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, how to apply, exam dates and other details

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024: Correction of particulars

    The candidate’s particulars cannot be changed/edited once the examination fee has been submitted. However, the facility of corrections in the particulars (except city of examination) may be made available on the portal during the specified period, which will be notified on the website of CTET.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    CBSE CTET 2024 registration: Websites to check

    ctet.nic.in

    Mar 7, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    CTET Registration 2024: Examination fee

    The examination fee is 1000/- for only Paper I or II and 1200/0 for both Paper I and II for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is 500/- for only one paper and 600/- for both papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    CTET 2024 July Exam: Date

    Mar 7, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    CBSE CTET July 2024 Registration: How to apply

    • Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
    • Click on CTET July 2024 registration link available on the home page.
    • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
    • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
    • Click on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    Mar 7, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    CTET 2024: Where to apply for July exam?

    Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

    Mar 7, 2024 7:42 PM IST

    CTET July 2024: Registration begins

    CTET July 2024 registration begins on March 7, 2024. The direct link is given here.

