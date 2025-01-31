CTET Result 2024: CBSE issues notice on CTET December marksheets for 2.78 lakh qualified candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notice regarding the 20th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test that was conducted by the board. As per the board, the marksheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will be uploaded in Digilocker shortly. (HT file)

About the exam:

CBSE conducted the CTET December 2024 exam on December 14 and 15, 2024, across various exam centers in the country. The results of the 20th edition of CTET were declared on January 8, 2025.

“ The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December– 2024,” mentioned the official notice.

The board also released statistics on the number of candidates that qualified the exam. For paper I, a total of 6,86,197 candidates registered for the test, 5,72,489 candidates appeared for the test and 1,38,389 candidates qualified.

For paper II, a total of 13,62,884 candidates registered for the test, 11,36,087 candidates appeared for the test and 1,39,888 candidates qualified.

The results are available at the CTET website i.e. ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. cbse.nic.in, mentioned the official notice.

For more information, visit the official website.

