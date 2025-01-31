CWC 2025 admit card out at cewacor.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall tickets

The Central Warehousing Corporation released the CWC admit card 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card can visit the official website at cewacor.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam are expected to answer the question in a total time duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. A total of 200 questions will be asked during this time.

As per the official website, the call letters for candidates who have applied for Superintendent, Junior Technical and Management Trainee are released.

Direct Link to download CWC 2025 admit card

Exam Pattern:

Candidates appearing for the exam are expected to answer the question in a total time duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. A total of 200 questions will be asked during this time.

“All questions will be provided in Hindi and English except for English Language test. Tests are separately timed. You can attempt any question in a particular test during the time allotted to that test only. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/ correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: GATE 2025 begins on February 1, exam day instructions, admit card link here

Dress code guidelines for candidates:

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned dress code.

Light clothes which cannot be used for hiding any instruments or communication devices.

Half sleeves but not having big buttons or any badge, brooches etc. which could be used to hide the communication device, Bluetooth, camera etc.

Slippers, sandals and not the shoes/socks.

Light Clothes without any metal items like zippers, button etc

However, candidates coming in customary/religious dresses and PwBD candidates should report at the centre well in advance prior to reporting time for proper frisking.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IBPS PO Main Result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to check results here