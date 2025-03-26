Goa HSSC Result 2025 Date, Time: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on March 27 at 5 pm

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Goa HSSC Result 2025 Date, Time. The GBSHSE Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced on March 27 at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the March examination can check the results through the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. Goa HSSC Result 2025 Date, Time: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on March 27 (PTI file photo)

The HSSC Public Examination March 2025 result will be announced at the Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim Goa. The result can be checked at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net/#/.

Bihar board 10th result 2025 soon, when was BSEB Matric result announced in last 2 years?

This year, 17686 regular candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 8462 are boys and 9224 are girls. A total of 138 private candidates (fresh), 24 private candidates (exempted) have also appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state.

Goa HSSC Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

2. Click on Goa HSSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya: Bihar’s dream project wiped out from toppers’ list, as lesser-known institutions excel

From March 29, 2025, onwards, candidates will be able to download the consolidated result sheet from the school login.

Along with the results, the result booklet will also be available on official website of the Board. The data of collection of marksheets will be declared shortly. Marksheets shall be collected through authorized representative of the school from I.T. section of this office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding marksheet.