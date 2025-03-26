Bihar board 10th result 2025 soon, when was BSEB Matric result announced in last 2 years?

The Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the Bihar Matric or Class 10th final examination results 2025 soon. When released, students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the board. The BSEB Class 10 Results 2025 is expected to be released soon. Check past trends. (Representative image)

To check the results, students will need to enter details like their Roll Code and Roll Number.

Now, with the BSEB yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of matric results, it is natural for anticipation to grow among students.

However, chances are, the board may release the results of Class 10 final exams by March-end as was the case in the last two years.

Past trends of Bihar matric results

Interestingly, the BSEB had released the Bihar matric or Class 10 results on March 31 in 2024 as well as 2023.

Last year, the results were announced at a press conference conducted by BSEB officials, including Board Chairman Anand Kishore. Along with the results, the board also shared other important details such as pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise percentage and more.

About Class 10 final exams 2025

This year, the BSEB matric exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The examination was conducted in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

Class 12 results released

Notably, BSEB has already announced the Bihar intermediate or Class 12 results on March 25, 2025. Girl students outperformed boys in the Class 12th (Intermediate) final examination – both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. The overall pass percentage of students in all streams put together has been recorded at 86.50 per cent this year, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2025: How to check Bihar board matric results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their matric results when released:

Open the official website of BSEB. Click on the matric result link. Provide your details on the login window. Submit and view your result.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.