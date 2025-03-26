Bihar board 12th result 2025: Inter toppers to get more money as award, scholarship this year

Bihar board 12th result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has doubled the prize money for the top 5 rank holders of the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination. Bihar board 12th result 2025: Toppers to get more money as award, scholarship(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, rank 1 holders of the three streams will be awarded ₹2 lakh instead of ₹1 lakh, while 2nd and third rank holders will get ₹1.5 lakh instead of ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh instead of ₹50,000, respectively.

Fourth and fifth-rank holders will receive ₹30,000 each instead of ₹15,000.

The board will also continue the award of laptops, certificates and medals to the toppers.

The board has also revised scholarship amounts for toppers under the Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship Scheme.

The top five rank holders of the three streams will now receive ₹2,500 per month as scholarship. Previously, the amount was ₹1,500 per month. The scholarship will be awarded for three years, four years, five years or till the end of the course, depending in its length.

The BSEB announced the Bihar board 12th (Inter) results on Tuesday. This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.50 per cent, which is lower than last year’s 87.21 per cent.

A total of 12,80,211 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of whom 11,07,330 students passed. Among them, 5,59,065 are girls and 5,48,148 are boys.

Girl students have outperformed boys in the stream-wise result and toppers list.

In the Arts stream, nine out of the 12 toppers are female students. Similarly, in the commerce stream too, a majority of the toppers are felame students. However, Science stream is one exception. Although the overall topper in the stream is a female student, five out of the eight students in the top 5 in this stream are male students.

In the Arts stream, the pass percentage of girls is 85.04 per cent compared to 78.94 per cent boys.

In the Commerce stream, 97 per cent girls have passed the exam compared to 93.62 per cent boys. Similarly, in Science, 91.29 per cent girls have passed the exam while 88.63 per cent boys.