Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to make changes

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 26, 2025 02:33 PM IST

OJEE 2025 correction window will open today, March 26, 2025. Candidates can check the steps to make changes in application form. 

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will open the OJEE 2025 correction window on March 26, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today, here's how to make changes
OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today, here's how to make changes

The correction window will remain open till March 28, 2025.

CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today, here's what you can edit

The OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The medium of examination is English. There will be multiple-choice type questions. Each question shall have four answers (including one correct answer), and the examinee must select the appropriate answer on the assigned computer.

Each correct answer will fetch four marks. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No mark will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

CTET 2025: Where, how to apply for the test when the process begins

OJEE 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form.

5. Make the changes and click on submit.

6. Once done download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time). For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.

Official Notice here 

Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On