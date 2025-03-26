OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to make changes

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will open the OJEE 2025 correction window on March 26, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application form can do it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2025: Correction window opens today, here's how to make changes

The correction window will remain open till March 28, 2025.

The OJEE examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The medium of examination is English. There will be multiple-choice type questions. Each question shall have four answers (including one correct answer), and the examinee must select the appropriate answer on the assigned computer.

Each correct answer will fetch four marks. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No mark will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

OJEE 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form.

5. Make the changes and click on submit.

6. Once done download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time). For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.