Rajasthan RTE Admissions 2025 for EWS students begins at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link and key dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 26, 2025 02:06 PM IST

Rajasthan RTE Admissions 2025 for EWS students has begun. The deadline to submit applications is April 7, 2025. The direct link and key dates are given below. 

The Government of Rajasthan has begun the application process for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) seeking admissions to private schools in the state under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2025 academic session. Parents and guardians can submit the applications of their children on the official website at rajpsp.nic.in.

Rajasthan RTE Admissions 2025 for EWS students is underway, Last date to submit applications is April 7, 2025.
Rajasthan RTE Admissions 2025 for EWS students is underway, Last date to submit applications is April 7, 2025.

The last date to submit applications is April 7, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR RAJASTHAN RTE ADMISSIONS 2025

Notably, the RTE Act mandates that private schools across allocate 25% of their seats to students from economically weaker sections.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates:

  1. Draw of lots will be conducted on April 9, 2025
  2. Online reporting by parents: April 9 to April 15, 2025
  3. Scrutiny of applications by school: April 9 to April 21, 2025
  4. First phase allotment of seats: May 9 to July 15, 2025
  5. Second phase allotment of seats: July 16 to August 5, 2025
  6. Final stage allotment: August 6 to August 31, 2025

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for RTE admissions, parents have to ensure their wards meet the required eligibility requirements. For Class 1 admissions, the child should be 6 years of age or more but less than 7 years as of July 31, 2025.

Notably, there are around 40,000 non-governmental schools in Rajasthan. The admission of EWS category students through the RTE Act is aimed at providing free and quality education to children from weaker sections of the state.

For more related details, parents and guardians may visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
