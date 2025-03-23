Menu Explore
When will NTA release JEE Main 2025 admit card for session 2? What we know

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 23, 2025 11:44 AM IST

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card: When released, candidates can download the session 2 admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card: TheNational Testing Agency (NTA) recently released exam city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2. Next, the agency will release JEE Main session 2 admit cards. When released, candidates can download the document from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

When will NTA release JEE Main 2025 admit card for session 2? Check details below (Representational image)(Unsplash)
When will NTA release JEE Main 2025 admit card for session 2? Check details below (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the exam's information bulletin, JEE Main session 2 admit cards will be released “03 days before date of the Examination”. The exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. On the first four days, the test will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the fifth day, the BE/BTech paper will be held in a single shift (from 9 am to 12 pm).

The JEE Main session 2 Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning) exam will be conducted in the first shift of the last day (April 9), from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates should know that the exam city slip is only to inform them where their test centres will be located and this document is not required on the exam day. On the test day, they must bring a printout of the admit card along with other required documents.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 2. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2025 Session- 2 shall be issued later,” NTA said in a recent public notice.

For any help, candidates can contact the agency at 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

NTA has advised them to keep visiting the official websites (jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in) for the latest updates about JEE Main session 2.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
