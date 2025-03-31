SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 to be out by this date at sbi.co.in, here's how to download

State Bank of India will release SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 in next two days. Candidates who are eligible to appear for Junior Associates main examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 to be out by this date, here's how to download

As per the official website, the call letters for successful candidates in preliminary exam will be issued by April 2, 2025.

The tentative main exam dates are April 10 and April 12, 2025. The main exam will comprise 190 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. The exam will comprise questions from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (5% relaxation available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates). The bank will decide the minimum qualifying marks on aggregate. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects are prescribed. Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates must click on current openings.

4. Again, a new page will open where candidates must click on the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of the application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The prelims result was announced on March 28, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.