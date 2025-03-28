Menu Explore
SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link to check Clerk results here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 28, 2025 08:51 PM IST

SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates has been declared. The direct link is given here. 

State Bank of India has announced SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates on March 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Clerk preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/web/careers. SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live Updates

SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link
SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam was held for 100 marks and spanned one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There is negative marking in the prelims exam, for every wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

Direct link to check SBI Prelims Result 2025

SBI Prelims Result 2025: How to check results

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and then go to current openings.

3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link available on the page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link to check Clerk results here
Follow Us On