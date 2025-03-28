SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link to check Clerk results here

State Bank of India has announced SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates on March 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Clerk preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and bank.sbi/web/careers. SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live Updates SBI Prelims Result 2025 for Junior Associates out at sbi.co.in, direct link

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam was held for 100 marks and spanned one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There is negative marking in the prelims exam, for every wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

SBI Prelims Result 2025: How to check results

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and then go to current openings.

3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link available on the page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.