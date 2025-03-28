Edit Profile
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Junior Associate results out at sbi.co.in, direct link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 28, 2025 8:33 PM IST
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Junior Associate preliminary results out on sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: JA results declared at sbi.co.in, link here
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: JA results declared at sbi.co.in, link here

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can check the Junior Associate preliminary examination results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. Direct link to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 ...Read More

    The official website reads, “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.”

    The Junior Associate preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The examination duration was for one hour. A total of 100 marks questions were asked. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 28, 2025 8:33 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: What official website reads?

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: The official website reads, “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.”

    Mar 28, 2025 8:31 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Website to check Junior Associate results?

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check the Junior Associate preliminary examination results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

    Mar 28, 2025 8:24 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Mains call letter date announced

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: The mains call letter release date have been announced. The admit card will be available by April 2, 2025.

    Mar 28, 2025 8:22 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Login credentials required

    Roll number/ Registration number

    Date of Birth

    Mar 28, 2025 8:18 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: How to check results?

    Go to sbi.co.in and then to the careers section.

    Click on join SBI and then current openings.

    Open the Junior Associate result link.

    Enter your login details.

    Check and download the result.

    Mar 28, 2025 8:16 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check results

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: The direct link to check SBI Clerk result is given above.

    Mar 28, 2025 8:11 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Prelims result out

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: The preliminary results declared for Junior Associates.

    Mar 28, 2025 7:39 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Results shortly

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result,” reads a message displayed on the bank's website.

    Mar 28, 2025 6:38 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Mains exam to be held in April

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: As per a message displayed on the official website, the tentative date for the SBI Clerk Mains examination is April 10. The bank will announce the Prelims examination results and release Mains admit cards before this date.

    Mar 28, 2025 5:46 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The State Bank of India is conducting the Clerk recruitment exam for 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

    Mar 28, 2025 5:01 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Negative marking in the Prelims exam

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: A negative marking (¼ th) will be applied to wrong answers in the SBI Clerk prelims exam.

    The exam was held for 100 marks and lasted one hour. The paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:42 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: How to check results?

    1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    2. On the home page, click on careers link.

    3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

    4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

    5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    6. Check the results and download the page.

    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:37 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: 13k+ vacancies to be filled

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:34 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Registration dates

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:32 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Question paper had 3 sections

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:29 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Pattern of exam

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The examination duration was for one hour. A total of 100 marks questions were asked.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:27 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Check exam dates

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The Junior Associate preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:23 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: What official website reads?

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The official website reads, "Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result."

    Mar 28, 2025 4:19 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Websites to check results

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The Junior Associate preliminary examination results when announced can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

    Mar 28, 2025 4:16 PM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Date and time

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: The Junior Associate results date and time have not been announced by the Bank yet.

