SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Junior Associate results out at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can check the Junior Associate preliminary examination results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

The official website reads, “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.”

The Junior Associate preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The examination duration was for one hour. A total of 100 marks questions were asked. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.