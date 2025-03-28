SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Live: Junior Associate results out at sbi.co.in, direct link here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can check the Junior Associate preliminary examination results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. Direct link to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 ...Read More
The official website reads, “Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.”
The Junior Associate preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The examination duration was for one hour. A total of 100 marks questions were asked. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Tentative dates for Main Exam are 10.04.2025 & 12.04.2025. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025.
Candidates can check the Junior Associate preliminary examination results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.
The mains call letter will be available by April 2, 2025.
Roll number/ Registration number
Date of Birth
Go to sbi.co.in and then to the careers section.
Click on join SBI and then current openings.
Open the Junior Associate result link.
Enter your login details.
Check and download the result.
The direct link to check SBI Clerk result is given above.
The preliminary results declared for Junior Associates.
Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.
The tentative date for the SBI Clerk Mains examination is April 10. The bank will announce the Prelims examination results and release Mains admit cards before this date.
The State Bank of India is conducting the Clerk recruitment exam for 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.
A negative marking (¼ th) will be applied to wrong answers in the SBI Clerk prelims exam.
The exam was held for 100 marks and lasted one hour. The paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. On the home page, click on careers link.
3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check the results and download the page.
7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.
The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.
The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
The examination duration was for one hour. A total of 100 marks questions were asked.
The Junior Associate preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.
Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.
The Junior Associate preliminary examination results can be checked on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available on SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.
The Junior Associate results date and time have not been announced by the Bank yet.